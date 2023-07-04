KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks ended their latest homestand with a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Mudcats.

Down East, which celebrated the win with fireworks after the game, now starts a series at Kannapolis on Tuesday.

Down East (43-27 overall, 6-3 second half) got a run in the first inning and two more in the fourth. Gleider Figuereo singled in Cameron Cauley in the first for a 1-0 lead. Cauley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fourth to extend Down East’s lead to 2-0. Danyer Cueva then hit a sacrifice fly that scored Griffin Cheney.

Both teams only had six hits each. Dylan McLean (4-1) got the win, giving up three hits with four strikeouts and a walk over five innings. D.J. McCarty went three innings with three hits and a strikeout. Jacob Maton pitched the ninth for his third save.