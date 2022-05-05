KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — Four home runs helped the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers defeat the Down East Wood Ducks 5-2 on Thursday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Colby Smelley hit two of the Kannapolis homers. Wilber Sanchez and James Beard homered as well.

Down East’s Jose Acosta notched his first home run of the season, a solo shot in the second inning. Daniel Mateo’s single drove in Marcus Smith for the Wood Ducks’ other run later in the second.

The Wood Ducks finished 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Down East starter Robby Ahlstrom (0-3) picked up the loss. He yielded five hits, two earned runs and a walk while notching five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings on the mound.

Reliever Adisyn Coffey (1-1) picked up the win for Kannapolis, and Chase Plymell earned his first save of the season.

The series will continue at 7 p.m. Friday, and will conclude with games on Saturday and Sunday. Down East will return home for a series with Lynchburg starting Tuesday.