KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers homered three times on six hits as they defeated the Down East Wood Ducks 6-0 Tuesday at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Two of those Kannapolis home runs came off the bats of D.J. Gladney and Benyamin Bailey in the seventh inning. Colson Montgomery added another in the eighth. Gladney’s was a solo shot, and the others were two-run homers.

Gladney gave the Cannon Ballers (21-31) an early 1-0 advantage with a sacrifice fly in the first inning.

The Wood Ducks (24-28) tallied four hits. Alejandro Osuna had a double, and three players — Maximo Acosta, Daniel Mateo and Junior Paniagua — had one single apiece.

The Wood Ducks came up empty in all eight of their chances with runners in scoring position.

