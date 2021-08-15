Woodies offense shut down by Carolina

KINSTON, N.C. – The Down East Wood Ducks couldn’t match their offensive output from the two previous games, as they fell 5-1 to the Carolina Mudcats, Saturday night.

The Woodies managed only four hits and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Carolina (53-36) opened the scoring with a solo home run by Freddy Zamora to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the second.

Down East (50-38) tied the game in the bottom of the third. Jose Acosta was hit by a pitch to start the inning and advanced to second on a single by Brady Smith. After a double steal, Jayce Easley hit a sac fly to score Acosta and tie the game at one.

The Mudcats put four unanswered runs on the board, one in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a 5-1 lead.

Down East managed to add one more run in the ninth but the rally ended there. Keyber Rodriguez singled to start the inning but was forced out at second as Thomas Saggese reached on a fielder’s choice. Saggese stole second (10) and with two outs scored on a throwing error by Noah Campbell to cut the deficit to 5-2. The Woodies flew out in the next at-bat to end the game.

Nick Krauth (L, 3-6) took the loss, allowing five runs on eight hits with four strikeouts in five innings of work. In his Wood Ducks debut, Theo McDowell pitched two scoreless innings, allowing two hits, three walks, and tallying two strikeouts. Eris Filpo pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and two strikeouts.

The series wraps up tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. The starters have not been announced for tomorrow’s contest.

