KINSTON, N.C. — The Down East Wood Ducks tied up the series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers after the Wood Ducks pitching staff leads them to victory in a 3-1 win.

Josh Stephan got the start Friday night for the Wood Ducks and retired the first eight Cannon Ballers he faced, ascending to only ten batters through the first three innings.

The Woodies struck first again with Marcus Smith getting his first hit of the young season with a single to right field in the bottom of the first. Smith showed off his speed, swiping his third bag this year. Jose Rodriguez hits a cue-shot single to second base, allowing Smith to score from second after the ball hit off the glove of the second baseman and careened away from him.

Kannapolis threatened in the fourth with runners on first and second, as Stephan continued to battle. Before Stephan was taken out of the game in the fifth, he sat down Cannon Ballers hitters in a one, two, three fashion for the third time in the contest.

Stephan threw five innings of scoreless ball, allowing two hits along with three strikeouts and zero walks.

In the bottom of the fifth, Junior Paniagua earned a walk and Derwin Barreto moved him over to third on a double off starting pitcher Tommy Sommer, who was later taken out in that inning for reliever Chase Plymell, as the Woodies plate two runs. Paniagua scored on an errant pick-off attempt by the catcher, which allowed Barreto to move to third before he scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.

Tejada ended his night recording one out in the ninth, adding up to 3.1 innings of solid work with two strikeouts and one earned run. The Hawaiian, Anthony Hoopi-Tuionetoa, took over for Tejada and got the job done to earn the save in six pitches.

Both teams left 15 on base, seven for Kannapolis and eight for the Woodies.

The Wood Ducks (2-5) and Cannon Ballers (5-2) continue their series Saturday with a doubleheader. The first pitch is set at 4 p.m. in Kinston at Grainger Stadium with the second game to follow.