(Photos from Down East Wood Ducks and Fayetteville Woodpeckers; Illustration by Jason O. Boyd, WNCT)

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — On what turned out to be a productive night offensively for both teams, the Down East Wood Ducks fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 7-4 Thursday.

The Wood Ducks outhit the Woodpeckers 10-7 in the loss. Cameron Cauley and Miguel Villarroel led down East with two hits apiece. Villarroel had two doubles, his team’s only extra-base hits of the night.

Fayetteville had four extra-base hits, including two home runs. Two of Fayetteville’s runs scored on bases-loaded walks in what turned out to be a four-run fifth inning for the Woodpeckers.

Villarroel’s RBI double gave Down East a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Fayetteville’s Tommy Sacco Jr. undid that lead with a two-run homer one inning later.

That led to Fayetteville’s four-run inning, which included a sacrifice fly from Tyler Whitaker and bases-loaded walks drawn by Jackson Loftin and Zach Cole Jr., and a wild pitch that allowed Ryan Clifford to score.

Fayetteville added two runs in the seventh and one more in the ninth.

Down East scored on Tucker Mitchell’s RBI single in the seventh, followed by another run that scored on a double play. Gleider Figuereo added one more with an RBI single in the ninth.