KINSTON, N.C. — The Fayetteville Woodpeckers scored a run in the eighth inning and two more in the ninth to take a 6-3 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

In game one of the series between the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Down East Wood Ducks, the Woodies were the first on the board in the bottom of the first with two runs. A Scott single started off the game and three consecutive walks followed as starter for the Woodpeckers, Bloss, struggled to find his command.

Scott ended up scoring on a wild pitch and Villarroel scored on a two-out balk to put the Woodies ahead 2-0. The Woodpeckers tied the game back up in the top of the third against Woodies starter, Ramirez as he exited the game after 2.1 innings, allowing Balogh to reach home on a bases-loaded walk with an RBI credited to Guillemette, and a sac fly from Encarnacion scored Fisher against Woodies reliever Mota.

Both teams went scoreless in the fourth and the Woodies broke the tie in the bottom of the fifth after Bannister had a bunt single, swiped two bags, and scored on a Piotto single to right. The lead didn’t last long for the Woodies as Fayetteville scored a run in the top of the sixth against Maclean, who relieved Mota to start the fifth. Balogh reach on a single and came around to score on a sac fly by Baez to tie the game once again at 3-3.

The Woodpeckers took the lead for good in the eighth and extended it in the ninth. In the eighth Fisher drove in Loftin to take the lead 4-3 and the Woodpeckers put the game out of reach with two runs in the ninth as Loftin had a two RBI single. The win on the night was credited to Urias who came in to start the fourth inning, throwing 4.0 innings with Temple picking up the save by throwing the last 2.0 innings.

The Wood Ducks (61-49) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (48-67) play game two tomorrow, August 23rd, with the Woodpeckers leading the series 1-0, as the first pitch is set for 7 pm in Kinston, NC at Grainger Stadium. All fans can come out for Winning and Wine Down Wednesday sponsored by Lenoir Community College.

