KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — When a team scores more runs than it gets hits, it’s definitely doing something right.

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers were limited to just three hits but made the most of them in a 5-0 victory over the Down East Wood Ducks on Thursday at Grainger Stadium.

Kinston mayor on Wood Ducks rumors: ‘I don’t foresee them leaving at all’

Down East (19-15) and Fayetteville (15-20) will play again Friday at 7 p.m. The Wood Ducks will look to stop a two-game slide to the Woodpeckers on Mother Earth Brewing Night.

The Woodpeckers got their first two runs on bases-loaded walks. Luis Perez walked and Leosdany Molina scored in the fifth inning to give Fayetteville a 1-0 lead. Rolando Espinosa drew another bases-loaded walk to give the Woodpeckers a 2-0 lead.

Fayetteville’s Zachary Cole put the game on ice with his sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot.

The loss comes after the Wood Ducks were held to four hits Wednesday in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday. Yeison Morrobel had two of the Wood Ducks’ five hits on Thursday.