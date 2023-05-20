KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks split a doubleheader with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday.

Down East dropped the first game, 2-1, and won the second, 4-3.

The Wood Ducks (20-16) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (16-21) play game six Sunday at Historic Grainger Stadium in Kinston. The first pitch is set for 1 pm. The Woodpeckers lead the series 3-2.

Fans should come out for Dogs and Dogs Day tomorrow, and enjoy $1 hot dogs and your furry friend’s company. Dogs and Dogs Day is sponsored by Minuteman Food Mart and Riverbank Animal Hospital.

Below is a summary of both games.

Game 1

Two seven-inning games kicked off the day, as last night’s game was rained out. In game four of the series between the Fayetteville Woodpeckers and the Down East Wood Ducks, the Woodpeckers threatened with runners reaching scoring position in the first three innings. The Woodpeckers failed to plate any runs against the Woodies starter Brock Porter. The Woodies were shutdown quickly in the first on 13 pitches by Woodpeckers starter Chirinos. The Wood Ducks plated one in the second inning, as Morrobel reached on a single, a walk and a fielder’s choice moved hit to third. He advanced on a wild pitch to put the Woodies up 1-0. Damian Mendoza relieved, getting the last out of the third on a pickoff before recording his first pitch of the game. Mendoza threw 3.0 innings, where the Woodpeckers scored two runs as Loftin reached on a single and the hot-hitting Zach Cole hit a home run to center field, the Woodpeckers up 2-1.

When Woodpeckers reliever, Santa, entered the game to throw the last 4.0 innings. He shut down the Woodies, allowing only 3 hits in separate innings. Adrian Rodriguez finished the game in place of Mendoza on the Woodies side as the Woodies could not string together any hits to tie the game. The Woodies only reached scoring position one more time, finishing the game in a 2-1 Woodpeckers victory.

Game 2

In game five of the series, the Woodies were the first to score. In the bottom of the first, Abi Ortiz hit a single and Tucker Mitchell doubled down the line to score Ortiz from first. Woodies took the early lead against Woodpeckers starter, Jose Fleury. Dylan MacLean, the Woodies starter, faced four batters in the first, and shut them down. A single and a walk let Garcia and Loftin, Woodpecker batters, reach in the second. Garcia and Loftin, both came around to score on a double by Sandro Gaston. Woodpeckers went up 2-1. The Woodies tied the game up 2-2 in the bottom half of the second inning with a solo shot by Cam Cauley to dead center.

MacLean threw two more innings but was relieved in the fifth after throwing two scoreless innings. He finished his night with 4.0 innings pitched, 4 hits, 2 runs, and 6 strikeouts. The Woodies took the lead in the bottom of the third as Abi Ortiz went deep for a solo shot, putting the Woodies up 3-2. Jose Corniell replaced MacLean to start the fifth, giving up one unearned run to tie the game as two singles and two errors cost the Woodies the lead. Before Fleury could exit, the Woodies tacked on one more run in the bottom of the fifth. Blackmon hit a triple and scored on a sac fly by Gutierrez to take the lead back once again at 4-3 Woodies. Corniell closed out the last two innings, ending in a Woodies win, 4-3.