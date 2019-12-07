Duke picks up 1st ACC win of the season over Virginia Tech

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Vernon Carey Jr. #1 of the Duke Blue Devils celebrates after he drew the foul in the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks during the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WNCN) — The Duke Blue Devils got off to the start everyone enjoys in ACC play — 1-0.

No. 10 Duke (8-1, 1-0) defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies (6-3, 1-1) 77-63.

This game marked the fourth time in five years that the Blue Devils played their ACC opener away from home and was a rematch of last season’s Sweet 16, won by Duke, 75-73.

Sophomore guard Tre Jones paced the Blue Devils tonight with 15 points. Freshmen Wendell Moore and Vernon Carey each added 12 points and four other players had seven points or more in a balanced attack for Duke.

Carey’s streak of seven straight double-doubles was broken in this game. The streak was tied for the third-longest streak in Duke history — and just the second by a player under Mike Krzyzewski.

Virginia Tech’s PJ Horne led the Hokies with 15 points. Guards Wabissa Bede (12 points) and Tyrece Radford (12 points) each scored in double figures.

Duke improved to 49-18 all-time in ACC openers, including 29-10 in the 39 conference openers under Coach K.

Next up for Duke is the Wofford Terriers on December 19 at 7 p.m.