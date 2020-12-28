GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Pittsburgh at Duke men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh men’s basketball team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report (PDF)).
The full 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball schedule can be found on theACC.com.
Duke-Pittsburgh Game Postponed
