Duplin County Celebrates 10U Softball World Series Title

Chinquapin, NC (WNCT) – Thursday night Duplin County put on a celebration to remember.

The County hosted a parade of fire responders and gave out awards to the 10U Babe Ruth Softball team for winning the 2019 World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida.

The team went undefeated in pool play and went on to defeat a 34-0 team from Louisiana in the finals to bring home the World Series title. The team had multiple players make the All-World Series team, as well as the MVP of the tournament.

Duplin County were awarded with banners and commendations from county officials. Rose Hill announced Thursday as 2019 Babe Ruth Pride Day in honor of the team

The title means more than just a piece of hardware to Duplin though, as a year ago their field was washed out by Hurricane Florence.

The Duplin County 8U girls also played in Florida in the World Series and came home with a fifth-place finish.