East Carolina Baseball Sees 2020 Season End

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – The East Carolina Baseball team saw their 2020 season come to a close because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Pirates were one of the first to feel the impact, finding out a weekend series with Columbia was cancelled due to the virus. That would be the first of many dominoes which eventually led to Cliff Godwin having to tell his team that their season would be cancelled.

The NCAA will vote on Spring eligibility Relief on Monday, March 30th. Cam Cormore, Matt Bridges and Tyler Smith have all announced that they will be returning in 2021.