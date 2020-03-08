Live Now
East Carolina Basketball Drops Regular Season Finale at UCF

Sports

by: ECU Sports Information

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting with five 3-pointers and UCF defeated East Carolina 94-62 on Sunday.

Matt Milon added four 3-pointers and 16 points for the Knights (16-14, 7-11 American Athletic Conference). Collin Smith scored 12 points with eight rebounds and Dazon Ingram had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The 94 points were a season best for UCF, which also registered season highs with 15 3-pointers on 29 attempts and 24 assists.

Tristen Newton had 20 points for the Pirates (11-20, 5-13). Jayden Gardner added 17 points and seven rebounds. J.J. Miles had 13 points and six rebounds.

Newton also handed out three assists to set the ECU freshman season record fo assists with 114.

