East Carolina Chaplin Chuck Young Goes Virtual

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – Chuck Young of SPORTworks Ministry has been the Chaplin of various East Carolina Sporting Teams for over twenty-two years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic though he has not been able to see the athletes in person. Young has turned to zoom meetings and Facebook posts to try to continue to give athletes the guidance that they need during a stressful time.

Young’s advice to the people of Eastern North Carolina is to take advantage of what you can control and to try to see the glass as half full.