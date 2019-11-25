Live Now
Rice Defeats East Carolina In Islands of the Bahamas Showcase, 77-69

Sports

by: Associated Press

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Drew Peterson totaled 16 points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Rice past East Carolina 77-69 in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase on Sunday.

Ako Adams had 15 points for the Owls (6-3), who earned their fourth straight victory on the road. Robert Martin added 14 points and seven rebounds, while Chris Mullins scored 11.

Tyrie Jackson topped the Pirates (2-5) with 22 points. Jayden Gardner and Brandon Suggs added 18 and 12 points, respectively.

Rice shot 45% from the floor, including 30% from 3-point range (8 of 27) and hit 21 of 29 free throws. East Carolina shot 40% overall but just 6% percent from distance (1 of 18). The Pirates made 16 of 22 foul shots.

