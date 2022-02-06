East Carolina golf alum Harold Varner III walks off PIF Saudi International on eagle, defeats Bubba Watson

AL MUROOJ, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 06: Harold Varner III of USA celebrates after sinking an eagle putt on the 18th to win The PIF Saudi International during day four of the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on February 06, 2022 in Al Murooj, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Oisin Keniry/Getty Images)

DUBAI (WNCN) – East Carolina University alum Harold Varner III needed a birdie to enter a playoff with professional golf veteran Bubba Watson at the PIF Saudi International on Sunday. But Varner III decided extra time wasn’t for him and sunk a 120-foot eagle instead to win his second professional title.

Varner III finished 13-under par at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Saudi Arabia to edge out Watson, and the rest of the field, by one stroke.

The win marks his second professionally, and his first since 2016 (Australian PGA Championship).

Varner III scored a 64 in Round 1, a 66 in Round 2, a 68 in Round 3 and a 69 in Round 4.

He attended ECU from 2008-12 and was on the men’s golf team all four years before turning pro after graduation.

Varner III was the first player in Pirates’ history to be named Conference USA Golfer-of-the-Year before ECU was a member of the American Athletic Conference.

He is also a three-time All-Conference USA selection and a two-time Golf Coaches Association of America All-East Region player. Varner III also became the second player at ECU to earn an individual at-large berth to an NCAA regional. Finally, he recorded 18 top-10 finishes and 30 top-20 finishes during his time as a Pirate.