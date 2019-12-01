East Carolina Men’s Basketball Falls to James Madison, 99-89

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Banks had 22 points as James Madison topped East Carolina 99-89 on Saturday.

Michael Christmas had 18 points for James Madison (5-3). Dwight Wilson and Matt Lewis added 16 points apiece for the Dukes who have won three of their last four games. Wilson also grabbed 15 rebounds and Lewis dished out 10 assists.

Logan Curtis had 18 points for the Pirates (2-6). Jayden Gardner and Tyrie Jackson added 16 points each.

James Madison takes on Radford on the road on Wednesday. East Carolina matches up against Coppin State at home on Tuesday.