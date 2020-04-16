Live Now
East Carolina Athletics Turn to Virtual Online Tours

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – East Carolina University is now offering fans and recruits a new way to look at their athletic facilities. ECU has teamed up with 5 Star Virtual to showcase their facilities using virtual tours.

According to Mike Mullis of 5 Star Virtual, East Carolina is the first NCAA school to offer this feature to prospective athletes.

The tour gives recruits a chance to tour the facility on their own time from the saftety of their own home during a time when recruits are not allowed to be on campus.

Currently, the East Carolina baseball and football programs have had their facilities scanned and 5 Star Virtual is in talks with the basketball program to give them a 3D model as well.

You can take the tour using these links:

Clark LeClair Stadium

ECU Hitting Facility

ECU Pitching Facility

ECU Football Lockeroom

