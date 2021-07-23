East Duplin U8 All-Stars raising money for trip to Dixie Youth World Series
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The East Duplin Under-8 All-Stars youth baseball team is raising money to attend the Dixie Youth World Series.
The team has gone undefeated through district and state play and will now represent North Carolina in the Division II World Series in Laurel, Miss. on July 30-Aug. 5. It’s the first time in the 50-year history of Dixie Youth Baseball in Duplin County that a team has reached this far in the postseason.
Just over $4,000 of the $10,000 needed was raised through a WeFund4U.com campaign. If you’d like to contribute, you can call head coach Jason Albertson at (910) 271-0500 or mail a check to this address:
Chinquapin Parks and Recreation
Memo: 8U All Stars
P.O. Box 2
Chinquapin, NC 28521