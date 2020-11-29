ECU Adds N.C. Wesleyan As Home Opener

Sports

by: ECU Sports Information

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, N.C. – After having its game against Belmont Abbey canceled on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns, East Carolina will open its 2020-21 home schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 1, against N.C. Wesleyan inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. 

 Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ECUPirates.com with fans also able to listen to the game on the Pirate Sports Network from Learfield-IMG College and the TuneIn app.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, ECU will begin its men’s and women’s basketball seasons without spectators in attendance. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV