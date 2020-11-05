ECU Announces Non-Conference Schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina will host four games inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum as part of its seven-game non-conference schedule in 2020-21. The other three games will be neutral site games at the previously announced bdG Sports’ #BeachBubble at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.



The season begins Nov. 25 against Indiana State in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase followed by a matchup against either Austin Peay or Omaha the following day. ECU will wrap-up play in Southwest Florida on Nov. 27 against an opponent to be determined.



The Pirates open their home schedule Dec. 5 against Radford before hosting UNCW (Dec. 7) and North Florida (Dec. 10) and James Madison (Dec. 19).



American Athletic Conference play will begin with three windows for games in December (Dec. 14-17, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-31).



The full conference schedule, along with television selections and game times, will be announced later as will attendance protocol.



All regular season home games as well as every American Athletic Conference road game not distributed on ESPN’s traditional television networks will be available exclusively on ESPN+.



2020-21 ECU Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Gulf Coast Showcase (Fort Myers, Fla.)

Nov. 25 – vs. Indiana State

Nov. 26 – vs. Austin Peay or Omaha

Nov. 27 – TBD

Dec. 5 – vs. Radford

Dec. 7- vs. UNCW

Dec. 10 – vs. North Florida

Dec. 19 – vs. James Madison