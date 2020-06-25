Breaking News
ECU Athletics confirms one positive COVID-19 result

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina University Department of Athletics performed 68 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, June 23 with student-athletes, coaches and staff as part of its return-to-campus protocol, the school announced Thursday. One positive result was confirmed. 

The athletic department has tested a total of 133 student-athletes and 59 staff, and all other results have been negative.

Per university guidelines, all individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will self-isolate for up to 14 days and receive daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff. Protocols are in place to ensure individuals receive the proper medical care. Due to privacy laws, ECU cannot share information specific to the health of its student-athletes, coaches or staff.

