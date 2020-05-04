ECU Athletics Give Fans Virtual Baseball

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – After the 2020 ECU Baseball season was shut down East Carolina fans were left with no baseball to watch. The ECU Marketing team brainstormed ideas on how to give fans something to look forward and came up with the idea of virtual games.

The games have been a big success for the marketing team becoming the most engaged posts that the page has had all year. The first video that the Pirates released reached 21-thousand unique users and have hardly slowed down.

The videos feature home and away games and are voiced over by Pirate Broadcaster Corey Gloor who says that he’s enjoyed the change of pace.

Fans can expect another video to be released on the ECU Baseball Twitter page this upcoming Saturday featuring East Carolina playing Tulane.