ECU Athletics Give Tour of Nearly Complete TowneBank Tower

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – East Carolina Athletic Director Jon Gilbert gave the media a tour of the nearly completed TowneBank Tower on Monday afternoon.
The tour started in the Minges Coliseum to show off the new floor paint for the basketball and volleyball Court. The state of mind logo was replaced with the skull and crossbones logo.
The newly renovated weight room was also a stopping point for the tour. The weight room floor was completely redone, new colored weights were brought in and new equipment was installed.
TowneBank Tower, of course, was the main attraction of the day. The box seat area sits on the same level as a bar which will sell acholic beverages during the game.
The final stop of the tour was the new Press Box. It sits 102 media members. Tp put it into comparison Alabama sits 120 and North Carolina States Press Box sits 102.
The tower will be completely functional in time for the Pirates home opener against Gardner-Webb on September 7th.