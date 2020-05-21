ECU Defensive Coordinator Blake Harrell Leads Virtual Spring Practice

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – When Blake Harrell took the defensive coordinator job at East Carolina he was unaware that the first opponent of his tenure would be a pandemic. Harrell took the job at ECU in Febuary and was just getting acclimated when the Coronavirus forced players off campus and sent the sports world into a frenzy.

Harrell has been able to adapt to the pandemic though and the Pirates are now holding virtual spring practices. The practices take place twice a week and involve multiple Zoom meeting rooms and involve players getting into position in their own living rooms.

Although the Pirates have gone virtual Coach Harrell says that the practices have been successful. Harrell looks forward to making his Pirate debut at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium Aug. 29th against Marshall.