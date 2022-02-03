ECU earns two more preseason rankings

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball team picked up two more preseason national rankings for the 2022 season after being tabbed No. 12 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) and a No. 13 standing from the USA Today/Coaches poll both announced Thursday.

Tabbed as the preseason favorites to win the American Athletic Conference by the league’s head coaches, the Pirates are also ranked No. 8 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 12 by D1Baseball, No. 13 by Perfect Game, and No. 15 by Baseball America.

The Pirates, who have made 31 NCAA Regional appearances, won their second-straight American Athletic Conference regular-season title with a league-best 20 wins, hosted the Greenville Regional (sixth in program history) for the third consecutive year in 2021 after earning a No. 13 National seed and advanced to the Vanderbilt Super Regional. ECU finished ranked in all six national polls (Collegiate Baseball/No. 12, D1Baseball/No. 12, Perfect Game/No. 12, Baseball America/No. 13, NCBWA/No. 13, and USA Today/No. 13) in 2021 after posting a 44-17 overall record.

Season tickets are officially on sale with packages starting as low as $145. Pirate fans have seven different options to choose from and can purchase their 2022 tickets by utilizing ECU’s Online Ticket Center or by contacting the ECU Athletic Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.

Ticket Options:

Chair Back with Seat Rights – $260

Chair Back Upgrade (must have Pirate Club approval) – $425

Regular Reserved Bench – $225

Faculty/Staff Reserved Bench – $185

Senior Citizen Reserved Bench – $185

Young Grad Reserved Bench – $145

Economy Plan (Section 201/202 & Jungle) – $155

Single-game tickets for baseball will go on sale Monday, Feb. 7 starting at 10 a.m. (EST).