ECU freshman RB named AAC Rookie of the Year; three other Pirates recognized

IRVING, TEXAS — East Carolina running back Rahjai Harris has been named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection the league office announced Tuesday.

Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and receiver/return specialist Tyler Snead earned second-team all-conference accolades, while linebacker Xavier Smith earned honorable mention status.

Ja’Quan McMillian

Harris, who is the first ECU true freshman to be named a first-teamer since Travis Williams in 2004, rushed for 624 yards with four touchdowns in eight games where he averaged 4.9 yards per carry and stood third in The American in rushing per game (78.0 ypg). The Duncan, S.C. native ran for 100-plus yards in three consecutive games (115/USF, 172/Navy, 118/Tulsa), becoming the first Pirate running back since Tay Cooper (2012) to reach that standard. His 172 yards against the Midshipmen were the most in a game since Breon Allen racked up 211 yards against North Carolina in 2014, and it was the second-highest ever turned in by an ECU freshman following Scott Harley’s 175-yard outing against Temple in 1995. Harris also caught six passes out of the backfield for 31 yards and one score.

Tyler Snead

McMillian, a two-year starter, picked off a team-best four passes while booking 33 tackles (27 solo) during his sophomore campaign. It marked the second-straight season he led the unit in picks (three in 2019) with his pass thefts against Georgia State, Tulane and his two in the fourth quarter during the Pirates’ 52-38 win against SMU. The Winston-Salem, N.C. native booked multiple tackles in eight of nine games in 2020, which included a season-high five on three occasions.

Snead, who earned all-conference honors as a receiver and return specialist, led the team in receptions (53), punt returns and yards (12 for 144), kickoff returns and yards (18 for 409) and all-purpose yards 1,145. He reached the endzone seven times on the year (5/rcv, 1/rush, 1/KOR) and threw for a score in the season finale against SMU. The Raleigh, N.C. native authored a pair of 100-yard receiving games (105/Georgia State, 108/Tulsa) and topped 100-plus all-purpose yards four times, including 231 at Georgia State and 244 at Temple. Snead’s lone special teams touchdown came during the second quarter against the Owls when he returned his second career kickoff 95 yards earning him AAC Special Teams Player-of-the-Week accolades.

Xavier Smith

For the second-straight season, Smith was the top tackler on the team by booking 72 stops, an average of 8.0 per contest to stand fifth in The American. He also led the unit in TFLs (8.0/-30 yards) and pass breakups (six), while ranking second in sacks (2.5/-22 yards). The Stafford, Va. native closed out the season with six stops against SMU, which pushed his current streak to 21-straight games with multiple tackles. Against Navy, he logged a personal-best 15 tackles, marking the fourth time in his career with double-digit stops.

2020 AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FOOTBALL AWARDS

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa *

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chris Naggar, K, SMU

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROOKIES OF THE YEAR

Rahjai Harris, RB, East Carolina

Ulysses Bentley IV, RB, SMU

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE COACH OF THE YEAR

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

ALL-CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

Pos. Player School Cl. Ht. Wt. Hometown WR Jaylon Robinson UCF So. 5-9 163 Fort Worth, Texas WR Marlon Williams UCF Sr. 6-0 215 Mobile, Ala. WR Calvin Austin III Memphis Jr. 5-9 162 Memphis, Tenn. OT James Hudson Cincinnati Jr. 6-5 310 Toledo, Ohio OT Tyler Smith Tulsa RFr. 6-5 332 Fort Worth, Texas OG Cole Schneider 1 2 UCF Jr. 6-4 312 Fort Myers, Fla. OG Peter Nestrowitz Navy Sr. 6-3 282 Washington, N.J. C Matthew Lee UCF RFr. 6-4 290 Oviedo, Fla. TE Kylen Granson 2 SMU Sr. 6-3 235 Austin, Texas QB Desmond Ridder Cincinnati Jr. 6-4 215 Louisville, Ky. RB Gerrid Doaks Cincinnati Sr. 6-0 230 Indianapolis, Ind. RB Rahjai Harris East Carolina Fr. 5-10 228 Duncan, S.C. RB Ulysses Bentley IV SMU RFr. 5-10 184 Houston, Texas DL Myjai Sanders Cincinnati Jr. 6-5 258 Jacksonville, Fla. DL O’Bryan Goodson H Memphis Sr. 6-1 297 Batesville, Miss. DL Cameron Sample Tulane Sr. 6-3 280 Snellville, Ga. DL Jaxon Player Tulsa Jr. 6-0 290 Waco, Texas LB Jarell White Cincinnati Sr. 5-10 205 Cincinnati, Ohio LB Grant Stuard 2 Houston Sr. 6-1 225 Conroe, Texas LB Patrick Johnson 2 2 Tulane Sr. 6-3 255 Chattanooga, Tenn. LB Zaven Collins * Tulsa Jr. 6-4 260 Hominy, Okla. CB Ahmad Gardner 1 Cincinnati So. 6-2 188 Detroit, Mich. CB Coby Bryant Cincinnati Sr. 6-1 198 Cleveland, Ohio S Richie Grant * 1 1 UCF Sr. 6-0 194 Fort Walton Beach, Fla. S James Wiggins 2 Cincinnati Sr. 6-0 205 Miami, Fla. K Chris Naggar SMU Sr. 6-1 195 Arlington, Texas P Ryan Wright Tulane Jr. 6-3 245 San Ramon, Calif. RS Marcus Jones Houston Jr. 5-8 185 Enterprise, Ala.

* unanimous selection

ALL-CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

Pos. Player School Cl. Ht. Wt. Hometown WR Michael Young Jr. Cincinnati Jr. 5-10 190 Saint Rose, La. WR Tyler Snead East Carolina So. 5-7 169 Raleigh, N.C. WR Keylon Stokes Tulsa Sr. 6-0 194 Manvel, Texas OT Jaylon Thomas 2 SMU Jr. 6-3 312 Lubbock, Texas OT Chris Paul Tulsa Jr. 6-4 331 Houston, Texas OG Hayden Howerton SMU Sr. 6-3 300 Katy, Texas OG Corey Dublin H Tulane Sr. 6-4 312 New Orleans, La. C Sincere Haynesworth Tulane So. 6-1 310 Pearland, Texas TE Josh Whyle Cincinnati So. 6-6 235 Cincinnati, Ohio QB Dillon Gabriel UCF So. 6-0 186 Mililani, Hawaii RB Otis Anderson H UCF So. 6-0 195 Grapevine, Texas RB Stephon Huderson Tulane Sr. 5-9 200 Petal, Miss. DL Marcus Brown Cincinnati Sr. 6-2 297 Naples, Fla. DL Elijah Ponder 1 Cincinnati Sr. 6-3 275 Atlanta, Ga. DL Payton Turner Houston Sr. 6-6 270 Houston, Texas DL Arnold Ebiketie Temple Jr. 6-4 240 Silver Spring, Md. LB Darrian Beavers Cincinnati Sr. 6-3 242 Cincinnati, Ohio LB Diego Fagot 1 Navy Jr. 6-3 240 Fort Lauderdale, Fla. LB Antonio Grier USF Jr. 6-1 222 Atlanta, Ga. LB Dorian Williams Tulane So. 6-1 220 Fort Mill, S.C. LB Justin Wright Tulsa So. 6-2 234 Abilene, Texas CB Aaron Robinson 2 UCF Sr. 6-1 193 Deerfield Beach, Fla. CB Ja’Quan McMillian East Carolina So. 5-10 161 Winston-Salem, N.C. S Quindell Johnson Memphis So. 6-1 195 New Orleans, La. S Cristian Williams Tulsa Sr. 6-0 180 Dallas, Texas K Zack Long Tulsa Sr. 5-10 172 Pacific, Mo. P James Smith 1 1 2 Cincinnati Sr. 6-5 235 Wangaratta, Australia RS Tre Tucker Cincinnati So. 5-9 172 Akron, Ohio RS Tyler Snead East Carolina So. 5-7 169 Raleigh, N.C.

ALL-CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

Pos. Player School Cl. Ht. Wt. Hometown OG Lokahi Pauole UCF So. 6-4 320 Kapolei, Hawaii S Darrick Forrest 1 Cincinnati Sr. 6-0 200 Columbus, Ohio OT Darius Harper Cincinnati Sr. 6-7 308 Springfield, Ohio LB Xavier Smith East Carolina Jr. 6-0 246 Stafford, Va. OG Braylon Jones Houston Sr. 6-4 315 Tyler, Texas CB Damarion Williams Houston Sr. 5-11 180 Atlanta, Ga. TE Sean Dykes Memphis Sr. 6-2 224 Houston, Texas DL Morris Joesph Memphis Jr. 6-2 275 Orange, Texas LB Richard McBryde SMU Sr. 6-1 232 Troy, Ala. WR Jadan Blue 2 Temple Jr. 6-0 185 Randallstown, Md. OT Joey Claybrook Tulane Jr. 6-6 295 Starkville, Miss. OG Dante Bivens Tulsa Jr. 6-3 324 Spring, Texas OG Dylan Couch Tulsa Sr. 6-3 299 Pryor, Okla. CB Allie Green IV Tulsa Sr. 6-3 206 Austin, Texas S Kendarin Ray Tulsa So. 6-4 200 Brenham, Texas C Gerard Wheeler Tulsa Jr. 6-3 331 Plano, Texas

1 2 H indicates previous selections to first team, second team, or honorable mention

American Athletic Conference Offensive Players of the Year

2013 Blake Bortles, QB, UCF

2014 Shane Carden, QB, East Carolina

2015 Keenan Reynolds, QB, Navy

2016 Quinton Flowers, QB, USF

2017 McKenzie Milton, QB, UCF

2018 McKenzie Milton, QB, UCF

2019 Malcolm Perry, QB, Navy

2020 Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

American Athletic Conference Defensive Players of the Year

2013 Marcus Smith, DE, Louisville

2014 Jacoby Glenn, CB, UCF

Tank Jakes, LB, Memphis

2015 Tyler Matakevich, LB, Temple

2016 Shaquem Griffin, LB, UCF

2017 Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

2018 Nate Harvey, DE, ECU

2019 Quincy Roche, DE, Temple

2020 Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa *

American Athletic Conference Special Teams Players of the Year

2013 Demarcus Ayers, WR/KR, Houston

Tom Hornsey, P, Memphis

2014 Jake Elliott, K, Memphis

2015 Jake Elliott, K, Memphis

2016 Tony Pollard, WR/RS, Memphis

2017 Tony Pollard, WR/RS, Memphis

2018 Isaiah Wright, WR/RS, Temple

2019 Dane Roy, P, Houston

Antonio Gibson, WR/RS, Memphis

2020 Chris Naggar, K, SMU

American Athletic Conference Rookies of the Year

2013 John O’Korn, QB, Houston

2014 Marlon Mack, RB, USF

2015 Tre’Quan Smith, WR, UCF

2016 Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

2017 T.J. Carter, CB, Memphis

2018 Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

2019 Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis

2020 Rahjai Harris, RB, East Carolina

Ulysses Bentley IV, RB, SMU

American Athletic Conference Coaches of the Year

2013 George O’Leary, UCF *

2014 Justin Fuente, Memphis *

2015 Tom Herman, Houston

Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

2016 Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

2017 Scott Frost, UCF *

2018 Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

2019 Ken Niumatalolo, Navy

2020 Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

* unanimous selection