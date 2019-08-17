ECU Holds 2019 Media Day

Greenville, NC (WNCT-TV) – East Carolina University held their annual media day in Harvey hall on Saturday Afternoon.
It was a chance for the media to have one on one interviews with head coach Mike Houston as well as the rest of the coaching staff.
Select players were also made available to the media for interviews and WNCT caught up with the two quarterbacks who are in the middle of a quarterback battle, Holton Ahlers and Reid Herring.
Listen to the two signal-callers discuss how their summer has been as they battle it out for the starting spot.