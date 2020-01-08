Live Now
ECU knocks off USF, 62-59 in American home opener

9OYS Sports

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Jayden Gardner had 23 points, 10 rebounds and a key blocked shot as East Carolina defeated South Florida 62-59.

East Carolina led 60-57 after a 3-pointer by Bitumba Baruti with 1:26 to go in the second half. David Collins made an uncontested layup for South Florida, making the score 60-59 with 1:01 remaining but the Bulls did not score again.

Brandon Suggs had 12 points for East Carolina, which has won five in a row at home. Laquincy Rideau had 16 points for the South Florida. Collins added 14 points off the bench and Xavier Castaneda had 10 points.

