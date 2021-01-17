ECU Men’s Basketball Coach Joe Dooley Tests Positive for COVID-19

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – On a statement released on the East Carolina Men’s Basketball Twitter account the athletics department announced that Men’s Basketball Coach Joe Dooley has tested positive for COVID-19.

The tweet said ” ECU Athletics was informed Saturday evening that men’s basketball head coach Joe Dooley tested positive for COVID-19 through a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test administered on Saturday. Coach Dooley is in self isolation and not experiencing any symptoms. We will continue to follow all health and safety guidelines as outlined by our medical staff.”