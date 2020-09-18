ECU, NC State, and UNC to allow parents of football players’ to attend games

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University, North Carolina State University, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill made an announcement that parents of the football players’ will be allowed to attend games.

ECU Assistant Athletics Director Tom McClellan says, “The school is making 350 tickets available per game: about 250 for parents of ECU students, and 100 for each opposing team.”

