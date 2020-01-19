ECU Offensive Linemen Cortez Herrin Arrested

Greenville, NC (WNCT) – East Carolina offensive guard Cortez Herrin was arrested late Saturday night with two marijuana charges.

The offensive linemen was charged with possession with intent to sell or distribute (felony) and possession of marijuana paraphernalia (misdemeanor).

East Carolina head coach Mike Houston released a statement about the situation on Sunday. “We are aware of the matter concerning Cortez Herrin. He has been suspended indefinitely from all football activities as we continue to gather information.”

Herrin has been a key player for the pirates on the offensive line, playing in 27 career games. The Senior suffered a knee injury this season but still managed to play in six games.