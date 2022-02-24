GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s swimming and diving teams competed in its seventh American Athletic Conference Championships since joining the league in 2014 where 100 percent of head coach Matthew Jabs roster posted personal records.

The Pirates, who tallied 236.5 points during the four-day event, competed with only 12 of 18 scoring slots and registered nine top 10 performances in program history. Returning to the pool and diving boards in AAC Championship action for the first time since the 2020 championships, 93 percent of the roster hit lifetime personal records while a pair of swimmers earned all-conference accolades.

“We went into the Championships woefully outgunned and our girls didn’t let that phase them,” Jabs said. “They showed up ready to race/dive and did extremely well and put the AAC on notice that the Pirates are back and will be coming strong over the next few seasons.

“We knew at the start of the season we were not going to win a championship or even many dual meets with only 15 girls. With all the success our program has had in the past that was hard to accept and it forced us to adjust our metrics of what a successful season would look like. As a staff, one of those metrics was trying to improve the rate of individual success of each athlete and I feel like that was accomplished. I cannot express the appreciation I have for our athletes, and coaches for their effort and buy-in to that approach. As a competitor it’s not easy going into meets knowing we most likely aren’t coming out with the “W”. Our small group competed hard all season and took many teams on our schedule down to the last few events competing for every point they could get. This past week was no different. It was a great learning experience for everyone, and something we will build upon.”

Reynera and Rukosuev Earn All-Conference Honors

The junior duo of Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev continued the program’s success in the pool during the 2022 American Athletic Conference Championships as both earned all-conference accolades after claiming bronze in two of their events. Reynera finished third in the 100 breaststrokes with a personal-best time of 1:01.93, which stands as the fourth-fastest mark in program history. Rukosuev placed third in the 1650 free with a career-best time of 16:40.24 on the final day of competition.

Pirates Record Nine Top 10 Performances At Championships

Five Pirates in freshman Alayna Carlson, senior Randi Palandro, sophomore Flanary Patterson, junior Caitlin Reynera and junior Polina Rukosuev combined to post nine top 10 all-time program times/scores in Dallas, Texas.

Alayna Carlson – 100 back (56.01) – ninth all-time at ECU

Randi Palandro 100 Butterfly (54.78) – sixth all-time at ECU

Flanary Patterson Platform (175.5) – ninth all-time at ECU

Caitlin Reynera 100 Breaststroke (1:01.93) – fourth all-time at ECU 200 Breaststroke (2:14.24) – third all-time at ECU 200 IM (2:03:31) – eighth all-time at ECU

Polina Rukosuev 500 Freestyle (4:50.57) – sixth all-time at ECU 1000 Freestyle (10:01.15) – fourth all-time at ECU 1650 Freestyle (16:40.24) – fifth all-time at ECU



Championship Points From The Pirates

Twelve Pirates tallied at least three points during the conference championships with Reynera leading the way at 31. Fellow classmate and transfer Rukosuev added 28, while Palandro (16.5), Carlson (16) and senior Chelsea Marstellar (14) were others in double figures. Below is a complete list of ECU’s point breakdown:

Meghan Armstrong – 4 points

Alayna Carlson – 16 points

Mia Cote – 5 points

Meghan French – 8 points

Rachel Gibson – 3 points

Chelsea Marstellar – 14 points

Anna Otto – 7 points

Randi Palandro – 16.5 points

Flanary Patterson – 9 points

Caitlin Reynera – 31 points

Polina Rukosuev – 28 points

Kat White – 7 points

ADDITIONAL JABS QUOTE

“A special thanks to our support staff, Swimming & Diving Athletic Trainer Kassy Mosely who works really long hours to keep us healthy and in the water, strength coach Jason Martinez, academic advisor Karlie Abbott and sports information director Malcolm Gray. Successful teams are made up of good people and I am lucky enough to work with some of the best.”

DIVING COACH RYAN McINTIRE QUOTE

“This was a tremendous year for the Pirates on the boards. I believe this group of girls have laid a great foundation to build upon, persevering and working hard throughout the entire year. We ended the season with multiple ECU all-time top 10 performances and multiple lifetime best performances. We are beyond thankful for the seniors who got us to where we are and look forward to next year with the girls we have returning and incoming. Go Pirates!”