GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Pirate Club and ECU Athletics will host the 2022 Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon on Oct. 26 in Harvey Hall from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Attendees will hear from women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill, men’s basketball head coach Michael Schwartz and student-athletes from both programs.

The event will feature a buffet from Parkers BBQ, raffle items, team posters, Q/A session with coaches, photos with PeeDee and autographs from coaches and student-athletes. Individual tickets are $20 and $200 for a table of 10 seats.

McNeill enters her fourth season at the helm of the Pirates. The Pirates open the season on Monday, Nov. 7 against South Carolina State in Minges Coliseum, a stretch of five consecutive home games including tilts against Wake Forest (Nov. 10) and UNCW (Nov. 13).

Schwartz enters his first season leading the men’s basketball program after spending the past seven seasons as an assistant at Tennessee. The Pirates open the season with three consecutive home games – Mercer (Nov.8), Presbyterian (Nov. 12) and Hampton (Nov. 16).

Sign up to attend the luncheon here or by calling the Pirate Club at 252-737-4540.