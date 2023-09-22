IRVING, Texas –The American Athletic Conference officially released its women’s basketball conference schedule for the 2023-24 season on Thursday. East Carolina will open its 18-game conference slate at home in January along with 11 previously announced non-conference games.

CLICK HERE to see the team’s schedule

As previously announced, the Pirates will play home-and-home series with Charlotte, Memphis, Rice, South Florida and SMU with standalone home or road matchups with the rest of the league.

The defending American Athletic Conference Champions will kick off American play on Jan. 2, 2024 when they welcome UTSA into Minges Coliseum for the first time ever before hitting the road to Memphis on Jan. 6.

The Pirates return home on Jan. 10 for a matchup with UAB followed by a road tilt with Tulane. The trip to New Orleans is followed up by back-to-back home games against Rice (Jan. 17) and SMU (Jan. 20).

ECU will end the month of January on the road with their Florida trip at Florida Atlantic and South Florida on the 25th and 28th.

It’s back to Minges on Feb. 1 for a tilt with Tulsa before a road game at Wichita State on Feb. 4.

A home game with Charlotte (Feb. 10) leads into the Pirates’ first trip to Texas as they travel to Rice on Feb. 14.

The team gets another pair of home games with Memphis (Feb. 17) and South Florida (Feb. 21) coming to town before making the trek to Dallas to take on SMU (Feb. 24) and North Texas (Feb. 27) to close out February.

ECU will close out their home slate against Temple on March 3 before wrapping up the regular season in-state with a trip down to Charlotte on March 5.

The Pirates will be looking for a repeat in Fort Worth, Texas as the American Athletic Conference Tournament is set for March 9-13 once again at Dickies Arena.