IRVING, T.X. — The East Carolina women’s basketball team’s American Athletic Conference assignments have been set, as announced by the league Thursday.

The Pirates’ conference schedule will move from 16 to 18 games with four opponents in home-only contests, four away-only and five home-and-home series.

The Pirates will play host to two of the American’s six new members in home-only games with UAB and UTSA coming to Minges Coliseum. Temple and Tulsa will also make the trip to Greenville for single matchups. On the road, ECU will play standalone games with Tulane and Wichita State as well as newcomers Florida Atlantic and North Texas.



East Carolina will play five teams both at home and on the road in South Florida and Memphis along with Rice, SMU and new in-state American foe, Charlotte.



The Pirates will be looking to repeat their success from the 2022-23 which saw the team finish third in American regular-season play before winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship after being picked to finish 11th, dead last in the preseason poll.



The full slate of dates and times for all American Athletic Conference games is set to be released at a later date.



2023-24 American Home and Away Opponent Designations

Home and Away: Charlotte, Memphis, Rice, South Florida, SMU

Home Only: Temple, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA

Away Only: Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Tulane, Wichita State