GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pirate Club and ECU Athletics will host the 2023 Basketball Tip-Off Luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 17 in Harvey Hall from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Attendees will hear from women’s basketball head coach Kim McNeill , men’s basketball coach Michael Schwartz and student-athletes from both programs.

The event will feature a catered buffet, raffle items, team posters, Q/A session with coaches, photos with PeeDee and autographs from coaches and student-athletes. Individual tickets are $20 and $200 for a table of 10 seats.

McNeill enters her fifth season at the helm of the Pirates. She led the Pirates to a historical season in 2022-23 with a 23-10 mark and took home AAC Coach of the Year honors. Her squad finished third in the regular season American Athletic Conference standings, won the 2023 AAC Tournament Championship and earned just the third NCAA postseason appearance in program history. The Pirates open the season on Thursday, Nov. 9 against USC Upstate in Minges Coliseum at 6 p.m.

Schwartz was hired in March of 2022 to be the 24th head coach in ECU men’s basketball history. Schwartz, who spent the previous seven seasons as an assistant at Tennessee, revitalized the program in his first season. The Pirates’ 16 wins were the most in eight seasons and the program registered their first American Athletic Conference tournament win since 2016-17. The Pirates recorded their highest average attendance since 2015-16. The Pirates have 20 home games in 2023-24 beginning on Monday, Nov. 6 against Ferrum.

Sign up to attend the luncheon here or by calling the Pirate Club at 252-737-4540.