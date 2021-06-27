247Sports.com: West Craven rising senior gives verbal commit to ECU

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — A busy weekend of recruiting at East Carolina University led to one area high school star giving his commitment to the Pirates on Sunday.

West Craven defensive tackle C.J. Mims announced on Twitter on Sunday that he had verbally committed to the Pirates. 247Sports.com, which broke the news, reports the 6-foot-2, 295-pound Mims had been on ECU’s radar for some time.

“Extremely blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to East Carolina University. Go Pirates.”

Extremely blessed to announce that I have verbally committed to East Carolina University 💜💛 Go Pirates 🏴‍☠️ @ECUCoachHouston @ECUPiratesFB pic.twitter.com/a2EZoF7SVP — CJ_Mims (@CJMims2) June 27, 2021

Mims also visited the University of North Carolina earlier in the month, posting on his Twitter account on June 13 “Thank you for letting me showcase my talents yesterday.”

He also had offers from colleges and universites including Duke, Army, Navy and Princtton, 247Sports.com reported. The website also said ECU offered Mims earlier this month.

247Sports.com also reports Mims’ commitment marked a weekend where ECU also landed Richmond County defensive lineman J.D. Lampley, a three-star athlete, and high-profile athletes from Florida and Georgia.