GREENVILLE, N.C. – With the 38th Annual Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party a little over three weeks away, East Carolina fans will have a chance to enjoy the family-oriented festival style event beginning Friday, April 7.

The event surrounds the annual ECU Purple-Gold Spring Football Game, which will be played at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m. and admission is free to the Pirate Nation.



The annual event will again feature a weekend of barbecue with the famous pig cookin’ contest, tailgating with friends and family, PeeDee’s birthday party, and carnival-like fun for all ages. Pirate baseball will play host to UCF with games Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Pirate lacrosse will play at 12 noon on Saturday against Cincinnati.



Other scheduled activities for the weekend include the annual Pirate Club Golf Tournament at Brook Valley Country Club, Pigskin Car Show (10 cars pre-registered; deadline April 7), Vendor Palooza (over 40 vendors; deadline April 1), Touch-Arrrgh-Truck event (20-25 trucks), a meet & greet with Coach Houston and the 2023 Pirates (begins at 5 p.m. Friday), and the always popular Pirate Equipment Sale (starting 9 a.m. Saturday).



ECU is excited to welcome home its football letterwinners for the weekend. Football letterwinners should contact Danielle Morrin (morrind16@ecu.edu) for more information regarding scheduled letterwinner events.



Award-winning Eastern Carolina-style barbecue and sides are available in three different portions, starting at $10 (single-serving), $20 (tailgate package) and $85 (4-gallon bucket). All BBQ options can be pre-ordered by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.



Cooker registration is still open and individuals and/or teams are encouraged to register before the April 1st deadline (limited spots remaining). An entry fee of $200 has been established per chef. Cooks with varying levels of experience can choose which category to compete in: Gold (serious/experienced) or Purple (casual/novice), while all entrants will have the opportunity to place in the Showmanship Category.



38th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out

FREE Event



Friday, April 7

8:30 a.m. – Pirate Golf Classic (registration begins at 7:30 a.m.)

5:00 p.m. – Football Meet & Greet

6:00 p.m. – Baseball vs. UCF

6:30 p.m. – Parade of Pigs

7:30 p.m. – Showmanship Judging



Saturday, April 8

9:00 a.m. – Pirate Equipment Sale

10:00 a.m. – BBQ Plates for Sale

10:00 a.m. – Kids Zone Opens

10:00 a.m. – Car Show Begins (10 cars pre-registered) – registration link

10:00 a.m. – Vendor Palooza Opens (over 40 vendors) – application link

10:00 a.m. – Touch-Arrrgh-Trucks Begins (20-25 trucks)

10:00 a.m. – Pig Cooking and Showmanship Winners announced (front of TowneBank Tower)

10:15 a.m. – PeeDee’s Birthday Party

11:00 a.m. – Purple/Gold Spring Game

12:00 p.m. – Lacrosse vs. Cincinnati

12:00 p.m. – Baseball vs. UCF

12:30 p.m. – Easter Egg Hunt