GREENVILLE, N.C. –- The 38th Annual Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party is scheduled for April 7-8. The Pigskin Pig-Out is a family-oriented festival style event surrounding the annual ECU Purple-Gold Spring Football Game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.



The 38th Annual Pigskin Pig-Out will again feature a weekend of barbecue with the famous pig cookin’ contest, tailgating with friends and family, PeeDee’s birthday party, and carnival-like fun for all ages. Pirates baseball will play host to UCF with games Thursday, Friday and Saturday and Pirates lacrosse will play at noon on Saturday against Cincinnati.



Other scheduled activities for the weekend include the annual Pirate Club Golf Tournament at Brook Valley Country Club, Pigskin Car Show, Vendor Palooza, Touch-Arrrgh-Truck event, a meet & greet with Coach Houston and the 2023 Pirates, and the always popular Pirate Equipment Sale.



Serving as the centerpiece of the festivities however will be the Purple & Gold Spring Game, which is slated for a 11:00 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, April 8. Admission is free to the contest and fans will be allowed on the field at the conclusion of the game.



“We are looking forward to hosting Pirate Nation at the Grady-White Boats Athletic Campus with a plethora of activities highlighted by the Purple & Gold Spring Game,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “This is always an exciting time of year as we enjoy barbecue with friends and family and have an opportunity to see the 2023 Pirates. Please make plans to bring the family out all weekend.”



Award-winning Eastern Carolina-style barbecue and sides are available in three different portions, starting at $10 (single-serving), $20 (tailgate package) and $85 (4-gallon bucket). All BBQ options can be pre-ordered by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500.



The Pirate Golf Classic will lead off the activities with a shotgun start Friday morning at Brook Valley Country Club before the Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium gates open later in the day at 12:00 p.m. Registration for the Pirate Golf Classic is now open on the ECU Pirate Club website at: ecupirateclub.com/events.



Cooker registration is now open and individuals and/or teams are encouraged to register early for the 40 cooking slots. An entry fee of $200 has been established per chef. Cooks with varying levels of experience can choose which category to compete in: Gold (serious/experienced) or Purple (casual/novice), while all entrants will have the opportunity to place in the Showmanship Category.



Stay tuned for more information and schedule updates that will be posted to the Pigskin Pig-Out Page.