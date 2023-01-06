GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There have been a number of players who have decided to transfer out of East Carolina University or chase their dreams and join the NFL draft.

There were already expected changes with quarterback Holton Ahlers graduating. The others that have left have created potential openings for other players to earn their starting positions in 2023.

Keeping this in mind, we decided to look at the players on the current roster who will potentially fill these open positions.

Quarterback:

With Ahlers leaving, there’s a question mark as to who will take over the significant position.

Junior Mason Garcia is a huge contender to fulfill Ahlers’ shoes. The two-year letterman has appeared in nine career games, making one start against Navy, where he completed 12 of 26 career passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

Three-star quarterback Raheim Jeter also announced his commitment to ECU in October after removing his commitment from West Virginia. Jeter is out of Spartanburg, SC, and is ranked the 46th-best quarterback in America for the 2023 class and the 17th-best player in South Carolina.

Running Back:

As well-known running back Keaton Mitchell declares for the draft, the Pirates will need someone to step in.

ECU'S MITCHELL GOING PRO: ECU talented running back Keaton Mitchell announces on Instagram he will declare for the 2023 NFL draft. https://t.co/UxkDLSKvah — 9OYS Sports (@9OYSSports) January 2, 2023

Sophomore Rahjai Harris suffered a season-ending knee injury early this past season and did not return. With him returning next season, things are looking good for that position for the Pirates.

On top of Harris, freshman Marlon Gunn had a breakthrough season, racking up a team-high 61 yards on 15 carries with a long rush of 34 yards against South Florida. He was able to get action in a good amount of games, including:

Old Dominion

Campbell

Tulane

Memphis

BYU

Cincinnati

Wide Receiver:

East Carolina wide receiver CJ Johnson has also entered the 2023 NFL draft, so the Pirates are looking to fill that position as well.

CJ Johnson has officially declared for the NFL draft.



One of the best deep threats out there. Thank you for everything you’ve done @Kinggg_jayyy5 pic.twitter.com/QkEuNgufuI — Barstool ECU (@barstoolecu) January 4, 2023

Junior Jsi Hatfield is a player who can do it all. He can score as a receiver, rusher and return specialist, so he is definitely a potential contender to take over that position for the Pirates.

Offensive Line:

Junior Noah Henderson has helped ECU get 400 or more yards of total offense in 11 out of his 21 games played. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Pirates post more than 500 total yards in a game on seven occasions and 600-plus three times, including a season-high against Tulane in 2021.

Henderson was also named 2022 Preseason Second-Team Selection by Phil Steele’s Football Gameday Preview and a third-teamer by Athlon Sports. He was a key part of this offensive line.

Sophomore Nishad Strother started 10 of 21 games for the Pirates in 2021 and was a part of the offensive line that helped the Pirates post over 450 yards of total offense six times.

Strother will be a big part of the offensive line in the 2023-24 season.