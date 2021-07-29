AAC announces opponent assignments for men’s basketball season

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The American Athletic Conference announced the breakdown of its 2021-22 league men’s basketball games on Thursday, returning to an 18-game schedule following a 20-game slate during the 2020-21 campaign.

Each team will play eight of its 10 conference opponents home and away while playing the remaining two league rivals once each.

The Pirates will play home and road series against UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State.

ECU’s ninth home conference game will come against SMU, while their lone game against reigning league champion Houston will be on the road. It’ll be their first visit to the Fertitta Center since 2019.

The complete schedule with the dates will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 American Championship tournament will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, March 11-14.

2021-22 American Home and Away Opponent Designations

Home and Away: UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, South Florida, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa and Wichita State

Home Only: SMU

Away Only: Houston