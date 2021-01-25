AAC announces updated schedule for ECU, Temple after postponements

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference announced Monday that East Carolina and Temple will play a home-and-home series on Feb. 11 and 13 after their first scheduled meeting of the season on Jan. 16 was postponed.

The Pirates will travel to Philadelphia to face the Owls on Thursday, Feb. 11 and return home to host them on Saturday, Feb. 13. Both contests are set for a start time of Noon Eastern/11 a.m. Central and both games will air on ESPN+.

ECU’s next scheduled game is Wednesday at UCF. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Addition Financial Arena and will be streamed on ESPN+.

East Carolina vs. Temple: Feb. 11, 2021 – at Temple (12 p.m./ESPN+)Feb. 13, 2021 – at East Carolina (12 p.m./ESPN+