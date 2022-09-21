IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference unveiled its official slate of games for the 2022-23 basketball season on Wednesday.

Click here to see the full ECU women’s basketball schedule.

The East Carolina women’s basketball team will play a 16-game conference schedule in addition to the previously announced 13 non-conference games.

“I’m looking forward to another year of American Athletic Conference basketball,” said Head Coach Kim McNeill. “Our team has been working very hard to prepare for a tough conference. The American doesn’t get nearly enough credit for the amount of great coaches and players that we have.”

As previously announced, the Pirates will play a home-and-home series with six teams: UCF, Cincinnati, Memphis, Temple, Tulane and Wichita State. The other four league contests will be standalone home or road matchups with Tulsa, Houston, South Florida and SMU.

ECU men’s basketball schedule released

The first of these standalone matchups is the AAC opener for ECU, on Dec. 30 in Minges Coliseum against Tulsa.

Next up the Pirates make the trip to Memphis for a battle with the Tigers on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. (EST).

After Memphis, the Pirates return home for a single game for a tilt with Tulane (Jan. 8) before hitting the road to Temple (Jan. 11) and SMU (Jan. 14).

ECU gets Cincinnati at home on Jan. 18 before heading to Wichita State on Jan. 21. After the one-game road swing, the Pirates return to Minges for the Memphis Tigers’ return trip on Jan. 25.

Back-to-back road games at South Florida (Jan. 31) and UCF (Feb. 4) are followed by back-to-back home contests against Temple (Feb. 8) and Wichita State (Feb. 12).

The Pirates make the trip to Cincinnati on Feb. 15 before one more home stand with UCF (Feb. 18) and Houston (Feb. 22) for senior night before closing out the regular season at Tulane on Feb. 25.

The American Athletic Conference Tournament is set for March 6-9 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.