GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team will open its ninth season in the American Athletic Conference on Dec. 28 by hosting Temple as the league revealed its 2022-23 men’s basketball composite schedule on Wednesday.

Click here to see ECU’s full 2022-23 schedule.

The Pirates have 18 contests on their league schedule in addition to their 13-game non-conference slate, which was announced in July. After opening conference play at home, ECU will travel to Wichita State for a New Year’s Eve showdown. The Pirates return home to face UCF (Jan. 4) before a two-game road trip to Memphis (Jan. 7) and Cincinnati (Jan. 11).

ECU returns to Minges Coliseum Jan. 15 for a contest against South Florida, then heads north to visit Temple (Jan. 18). The Pirates close out January with back-to-back home games against Tulsa (Jan. 24) and Wichita State (Jan. 29).

The Pirates will alternate home and away contests to start February, hosting SMU (Feb. 4) and Cincinnati (Feb. 15) with road games at South Florida (Feb. 1) and Tulane (Feb. 11). The team will then embark on its second two-game road trip of the conference schedule to face SMU (Feb. 19) and Tulsa (Feb. 21) before returning home to close out the month against 2022 American conference champion Houston (Feb. 25).

ECU welcomes Tulane (Mar. 1) for its final regular season home game before wrapping up conference play at UCF (Mar. 5).

The American Basketball Championship will be held March 9-12 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Four of the Pirates’ five non-conference weeknight home games have been announced as games against Mercer (Nov. 8), Hampton (Nov. 16), South Carolina State (Nov. 29) and Campbell (Dec. 2) will tip at 7 p.m. The team’s weekend non-conference games against Presbyterian (Nov. 12) and Coppin State (Dec. 11) will tip at 4 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively.

All 18 of ECU’s conference games will be televised or streamed by the family of ESPN networks while all seven home non-conference games will be streamed on ESPN+.