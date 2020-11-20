AAC update finalizes ECU 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The American Athletic Conference released its complete 2020-21 men’s basketball schedule on Friday, finalizing East Carolina’s slate which will consist of 27 total games and 14 home games.

The American scheduling format consists of 20-game, double round-robin conference schedules for each of the league’s 11 member institutions. In previous seasons, the conference utilized an 18-game schedule for conference games in men’s basketball.

The Pirates will play three conference games in December starting on Dec. 16 at SMU. They will also host Tulane on Dec. 22 and then travel to Wichita State on Dec. 28

Ten days after meeting in Greenville, ECU and Tulane will face off in New Orleans to open the 2021 portion of the schedule on Jan. 2. The Pirates have four home games during January, all on Saturday or Sunday, welcoming South Florida (Jan. 9), Temple (Jan. 16), Memphis (Jan. 24) and Tulsa (Jan. 30) to Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

After going to Tulane, ECU will travel to Cincinnati (Jan. 13), South Florida (Ja. 20) and UCF (Jan. 27) during January as well.

The Pirates will open February at home against preseason conference favorite Houston (Feb. 3) before playing three of their next four games on the road, making the trek to Memphis (Feb. 6), Temple (Feb. 13) and Houston (Feb. 17) for their second game against the Cougars in 14 days. The lone game at home during that stretch is against SMU on Feb. 8.

ECU will play three of its final four games of the regular season inside the confines of Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates host Wichita State to close out their February home slate on Feb. 21 before traveling to Tulsa (Feb. 27).

The Pirates conclude conference play with a pair of home games in March against UCF (March 4) and Cincinnati (March 7).

The American Basketball Championship is set to take place March 11-14 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Tip times and television designations will be announced later. All non-linear games will be streamed on ESPN+.

East Carolina will lift the lid on the 2020-21 season Wednesday, Nov. 25, against Indiana State in the first round of the Gulf Coast Showcase.