After sluggish start, Pirates race past Camels, 20-8

GREENVILLE, N.C. – A dominant second-half performance helped the ECU lacrosse team run away with a 20-8 win over Campbell on Wednesday afternoon in Johnson Stadium.

The Pirates improve to 2-2 on the season while Campbell drops to 1-2.

After scoring just 12 combined goals in the previous two games, the ECU offense got off to another slow start on Wednesday. After France Kimel scored the game’s opening goal, the Pirates did not score again for nearly 18 minutes. In that span, Julianna Sanchez rattled off three goals for Campbell while Sam Bischoff added another for a 4-1 lead.

However, when the Pirates offense finally started clicking, the floodgates opened up. ECU went on a 6-0 run behind two goals each from Ally Stanton and Megan Pallozzi, one from Elizabeth Wilson and a second of the game from Kimel. Campbell briefly stalled the run with a goal, but Sophia LoCicero punctuated the half in style by scoring a bullet from a free-position shot. That made it 8-5 at the break.

Coming back for the second half, the Pirates continued to attack on offense. Pallozzi opened the scoring by completing her hat trick before Camryn Pennypacker scored her first goal of the day. After a Camel goal, Stanton joined Pallozzi in the hat trick club by scoring her third tally of the game. Pallozzi got her fourth goal and Ellie Bromley scored just 13 seconds later to make it 13-6.

With that comfortable of a lead, ECU could have easily relaxed and allowed Campbell back in the game. The Camels briefly got some momentum when Ally Heath scored, but the Pirates never allowed Campbell any closer. Pallozzi got her fifth goal on a man-up situation, the second time this season the senior has scored five goals. Pallozzi added an assist for her sixth point of the day when she set up Pennypacker.

ECU continued to score even when the game was out of reach. The Pirates closed the game on a 5-1 run, highlighted by Wilson scoring between her legs off a feed from Ellie Bromley.

The Pirates’ 20 goals are the most since beating Wofford 20-5 in the 2020 home opener. It is the second time in program history that ECU has scored at least 20 goals.

ECU finished with a 34-28 edge in shots, a 16-12 advantage in draw controls and turned it over 13 times to 14 miscues for Campbell. The Camels took the lead in ground balls 17-16.

Pallozzi finished with six points while Stanton had five on three goals and two assists. Wilson, Kimel, Pennypacker and Bromley all tallied three points.

Defensively, Ashley Vernon finished with 10 saves in the cage for ECU. Nicole LeGar had a team-high four draw controls with Barr and Brittney Borchers each getting three. Courtney Frank forced a pair of turnovers while Pallozzi and Liz Blumthal each collected two ground balls.

ECU will be back home on Sunday afternoon to host No. 8 Duke. That game will start at 1 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN+.