GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina sophomore Zach Agnos has been officially named to the 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team roster, USA Baseball officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

With his selection, Agnos becomes the fifth Pirate in program history to be named to the final Collegiate National Team roster following Jake Agnos (2018), Bryan Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019) and Carson Whisenhunt (2021).

Agnos, who will be joined by ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin, will represent Team USA at Honkbalweek Haarlem from July 8-15 at Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem, Netherlands. For the second time in his career, Godwin will serve as the third base and hitting coach for the Red, White and Blue following his 2018 stint.

The lone two-way player on this summer’s team, Agnos appeared in four games (three starts) where he batted .125 (1-for-80 with a double, walk and hit by pitch. On the mound, he pitched in a pair of games allowing one run (earned) on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in two full innings (4.50 ERA).

One of three Pirates to start all 67 games in 2022, Agnos earned Baseball America and D1Baseball Second-Team All-America honors as a utility player. The Second-Team ABCA All-Regional selection batted .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBI and 56 runs scored. He shared the lead in hits with Bryson Worrell and tied for first in doubles (15) with Lane Hoover and Alec Makarewicz.

Zach Agnos (ECU Sports Information photo)

The Haymarket, Va. native led the club with 29 multi-hit games and finished tied for third with 10 multi-RBI contests. At one point during the season (April 1 to May 15) he had reached base safely in 25 consecutive games.

On the mound, he posted a 3-0 record with three saves in 21 relief appearances. The right-hander allowed just six runs (all earned) on 11 hits over 23.1 innings while sporting a team-best 2.31 ERA. He struck out 19 batters and walked just six holding opposing hitters to a composite .151 average. Agnos earned wins against Elon (March 23) and South Florida (May 15 and May 24), while notching saves versus Cincinnati (May 1), Virginia (June 4) and Texas (June 10).

Team USA will travel to the Netherlands on Wednesday and begin Honkbalweek Haarlem on Saturday, July 9. The stars and stripes open against Japan at 8 a.m. ET and follow with games against Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to complete group play. All games will be streamed online via HonkbalSoftbal.tv.

The U.S. has competed at Honkbalweek Haarlem five times since 2000 and has earned four gold medals in that time, including winning the championship in its most recent appearance at the event in 2014. Team USA also won gold in the event’s 2000, 2002, and 2008 editions and earned a bronze medal in 2012.