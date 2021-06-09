Agnos, Moylan named to Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Third baseman Zach Agnos and first baseman/designated hitter Josh Moylan have been named to the 2021 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America Team the publication announced Wednesday.

Agnos, a Second-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection, started all 59 games at third base batting .275 (55-for-200) with six home runs, 43 RBI and scored 38 runs. The Haymarket, Va. native added 15 doubles and one triple to go with a team-best 42 walks. He stood third on the team with 18 multi-hit and 10 multi-RBI games and registered six game-winning RBI, including a two-RBI double in the Greenville Regional Championship Game against Maryland.

Moylan, a first-team all-conference pick, stood fourth on the team with a .318 (57-for-179) batting average. He tallied 16 extra base hits with five home runs and drove in 37 ranking fifth on the club. The Stoney Beach, Md. Native started 56 of the 57 games he played scoring 34 runs and walking 27 times. On March 1st he earned his first AAC Player-of-the-Week honor after hitting at a .500 (7-for-14) clip with a pair of home runs and seven RBI in the Pirates 3-1 week that included a series win at Georgia Southern.

The duo are the 18th and 19th Freshman All-American in school history and the fifth under head coach Cliff Godwin joining Joe Ingle (2015 National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association) and Dwanya Williams-Sutton (2016 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball), Spencer Brickhouse (2017 Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball and D1Baseball), Alec Burleson (2018 Collegiate Baseball) and C.J. Mayhue (2020 Collegiate Baseball). He is also the second Pirate this season to garner All-America status alongside Burleson, who was a first-team selection (utility player) by Collegiate Baseball.